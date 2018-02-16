Kansas public schools face brewing backlash in budget debate

By Published: Updated:
School funding (KSN graphic)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators see plenty of needs for spending across state government and are starting to complain that a court mandate puts schools first in line.

Prison staffing, state mental hospitals and highway projects are among the items lawmakers would like to fund. But an October state Supreme Court ruling that the $4 billion-plus the state spends on schools each year isn’t adequate means that most conversations about money at the Statehouse revolve around schools.

House Majority Leader Don Hineman says the state can’t gut most functions of state government to meet schools’ demands.

But educators and others say that schools and state agencies are living with the consequences of past state income tax cuts.

Lawmakers are awaiting a school funding study due in March before acting on the budget questions.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s