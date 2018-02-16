Efforts underway to keep Kansans out of nation’s opioid epidemic

TOPEKA CAPITOL BUREAU (KSNW) – Kansas lawmakers and leaders are making moves to keep the state out of the nation’s opioid addiction epidemic.

“You get a tolerance so fast it can progress to heroine. That’s really what brought this issue to light,” Kansas Chief Health Officer Dr. Greg Lakin said.

Officials estimated there were about five deadly overdoses for every 100,000 Kansans in 2016; a statistic they say is low compared to many other states.

“We are not at a crisis level,” Rep. Brenda Landwehr of Wichita said. “But we certainly could be.”

Landwehr is one of several lawmakers trying to scrounge up funding for the state’s prescription drug registry K-Tracs. K-Tracs costs about $900,000 to run each year, officials say, and a $600,000 grant will run out in June 2019.

“We track who is prescribing them, who is getting them, so we don’t have different individuals who are going to different doctors to add to their addictions,” Landwehr said.

