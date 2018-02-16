Dodge City teen arrested for school threat

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old Dodge City student was arrested for a threat Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police received a report. Officers immediately reacted to the tip and worked with school officials to locate the alleged suspect at home prior to the school day starting.

After a thorough investigation, the teen was arrested for the alleged crime of criminal threat.

The case is being filed with the Ford County Attorney’s office.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.