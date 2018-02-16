Dodge City teen arrested for school threat

By Published:

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old Dodge City student was arrested for a threat Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police received a report. Officers immediately reacted to the tip and worked with school officials to locate the alleged suspect at home prior to the school day starting.

After a thorough investigation, the teen was arrested for the alleged crime of criminal threat.

The case is being filed with the Ford County Attorney’s office.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s