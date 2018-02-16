Day 7: Mikaela Shiffrin falls short; Vonetta Flowers and black athletes at the Winter Olympics

The Podium gets out of the studio and heads to to women’s slalom, where (spoiler alert) alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin fails to win a medal in her second event in two days in PyeongChang.

Day 7’s episode also takes a hard look at race and winter sports, with Vonetta Flowers, the first black athlete to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

