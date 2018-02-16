Buhler students sing to help heal wounds from Kansas to Florida

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – As the victims of the Florida mass shooting are being remembered, students at Buhler in Central Kansas are reaching out.

The combined choirs sang, “This I Pray” and put it out on social media. They are not doing it for attention. But if it reaches someone and comforts someone, they feel they have made a difference.

“I went in there (school) and I just could not speak for a while. And I was crying and I just asked him if we could do something, if we could sing and dedicate something,” says Buhler sophomore, Adaylia Powers. “So it started.”

The principal at Buhler says it’s been healing for the kids in Buhler, and, they hope also for kids in Florida.

“Very conscientious. Very thinking outside the box, kind of like our mission statement, developing generations of positive world changers,” said Buhler High Principal, Michael Ellegood. “That’s what they’re trying to do. They want to take the good things that we have going here and have empathy and understanding for others.”

Ellegood says while it is a moment of pride the students reached out through song, it’s also a moment of understanding that he hopes will go a long way to helping students heal.

Some students say that’s the goal.

“People say that music is the universal language and it really is something that everybody can relate to and understand,” says Buhler High Senior, Robby Powers. “But no one can change anything or bring anybody back to life which would be the ultimate solution. But what we can give them is hope and love and just wish them the best in safety.”

Adaylia Powers says the song is powerful.

“To express our heartache in the best way we know how, we can together to sing, ‘This I Pray,'” Adaylia said. “Douglas High School, we love you.”

