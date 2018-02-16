Aurora theater shooting survivor reflects on latest school shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a story felt across the nation.

People still reeling from the deadly school shooting in Florida. The tragedy strikes close to home for one Wichita woman.

She’s a survivor of the shooting at the movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.

Michelle Reese says hearing about the violence in Florida is hard. She remembers when she was at the Colorado theater, she first thought loud noises were fireworks or part of the show, ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

But it didn’t take long for her to realize, a gunman had opened fire on the crowd.

Reese says watching another mass shooting unfold brings difficult emotions.

“Sadness, anger, I cried I got real tense and anxious,” said Michelle Reese, Wichita.

And painful reminders of the night she and her group almost lost their lives in a mass shooting.

“People were dragging people out screaming, and just bodies everywhere,” said Reese.

On July 20th, 2012, a gunman killed 12 people and injured many in the audience at ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ premiere in Aurora.

Reese says she was able to escape.

“And he said get out get out get out, and so I crawled through the seats to the upper balcony part,” said Reese.

But says she went back into the theater when she realized the rest of her group was still inside, including the man she was dating, his son, and his son’s girlfriend.

The younger two were among the injured.

“I said where are you hit? And he said just in the arm, but he was leaning over his girlfriend Farrah who had been shot several times,” said Reese.

Reese says since the shooting she suffers from PTSD and loud noises, halloween masks, and even the taste and smell of popcorn remind her of the shooting.

She knows the survivors in Florida will face years of pain.

“It broke my heart, it makes me really sad because I feel their families’ pain,” said Reese.

She now carries a special reminder of that night close to remind her, she’s one of the lucky people who survived.

“People have asked doesn’t that upset you every time you look at that, and it actually doesn’t…it kind of calms me,” said Reese.

She told KSN she wanted to speak out to help others understand the long road ahead for those impacted by shootings like the one in Florida.