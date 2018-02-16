Adam Rippon is ‘the most fun’ skater, might be a witch

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Adam Rippon had his second skate on Olympic ice, scoring an 87.95 in the men’s short program (which was good enough to land him in 7th going into Friday’s free skate). Before heading in, he admitted that, although he isn’t considered a favorite for gold, his short program is “the most fun.”

“Andie,” he said in a heartfelt message to NBC’s Andrea Joyce. “We’re ready. We can do this.”

Just days after winning bronze in the team event, Rippon’s “a little trashy, a little fun” short program was strong enough to momentarily put him in the first place position. 

Post-skate, Rippon revealed to Joyce that he skated for her – and her statement necklace. When asked about how he maintains his youthfulness, he said couldn’t explain his “witchcraft,” possibly as a nod to 2016 interview where he told Joyce that he was like a witch who can’t be killed. 

Rippon is from Pennsylvania. At 28, he considers himself a “late bloomer” for the Olympics. The PyeongChang Games were a long time in the making for Rippon, who made his Olympic debut in the team event for the men’s free skate. He was an alternate for the 2010 Vancouver Games and spent the 2014 Sochi Games at home eating In-N-Out Burger with fellow 2018 Olympian and good pal Mirai Nagasu. Rippon has generated buzz alongside Gus Kenworthy as Team USA’s first two openly gay athletes.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s