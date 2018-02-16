4 small earthquakes recorded in northwestern Oklahoma

By Published: Updated:
Earthquake (KSN Photo)

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports four small earthquakes in northwestern Oklahoma, the strongest with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8.

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the Friday morning temblors near Waynoka. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

The 3.8 magnitude quake struck at 7:21 a.m. about 285 miles (459 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

A magnitude 3.4 quake struck the same area at 1:16 a.m. and magnitude 2.7 and 2.6 quakes struck minutes later.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s