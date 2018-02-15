Wichitans share strong opinions on school shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) It seems like a normal Thursday at Meade’s corner.

But it’s not.

“Being at work when I found out, you know, it was more of a fight to maintain my composure,” says employee Colin Wilmore. “When I go home I am going to shed some tears.”

Owner Gina Buster says, “It just really hurt my heart to where I was in tears and up half the night praying for our country.”

The news of 17 people gunned down at a Florida school is almost too much for Buster to bear.

“During a slow time I just happened to ask them if there had been any conversation about the front page news,” she explains.

She made sure to check in on her staff to find out how they were doing.

Wilmore says, “”I felt like my chest felt heavy. Kind of felt a little bit claustrophobic.”

More so because Wilmore is surprised at how few people have been talking about this today.

“There could have been several customers who knew what happened but it is just not a topic of discussion anymore.”

It bothers him, but even in a coffee shop, that conversation only went so far.

WSU graduate student Kennedy Beck felt differently.

“Unfortunately it is just a really common thing that happens so i did not give it much thought,” says Beck.

Some in Wichita are more affected by others though everyone agrees it is a tragedy.

Buster adds, “I feel like we are being failed. We are failing our children and we are failing our society. We are being failed as well.”