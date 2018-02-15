Wichita State to add 30 more security cameras on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has plans to install about dozens of new security cameras on campus.

“It’s just to meet with expanding needs of the campus. As you know, the innovation campus, we are expanding out there. We are hopefully having more and more students that want to come here and we want to be able to have the best tech that we can provide and the best service we can,” said Wichita State Police Captain Corey Herl.

Herl said WSU has about 170 interior and exterior security cameras currently in place. He said the 30 new cameras would be mounted on the university’s blue light emergency call boxes which are strategically placed around campus.

“As campus is expanding, I think that it’s definitely necessary for students to feel more comfortable on campus, to feel safer on campus. This has always been a hot topic, students just feeling like there weren’t enough security cameras especially with the emergency light poles,” said Student Government Association President (SGA) Paige Hungate.

The 30 cameras will have a unique 360-degree feature, allowing police to see nearly every inch of campus property.

“Effectively, there are four cameras inside that we can aim and point to create that 360-degree image,” Capt. Herl said.

Herl said the cameras will be recording at all times, allowing officers direct access to video.

“We have used them in the past for lots of different things to review for incidents, specifically would be your biggest advantage to have for recreating or reviewing an incident,” he said.

Herl added the cameras will not be monitored 24-7 nor will they point into private places, like student dorms.

“I think that safety on campus, I think that people feel good, but I do think as a woman walking at night, it’s always uncomfortable wherever you are at, so I think it will be great being able to walk across campus and not really have to worry about if there is somebody following me or if something bad is going to happen to me,” Hungate said.

The cost of the 30 cameras is estimated at about $100,000.

Hungate said a portion of the funding for the new cameras will likely come from the money the student government will save after they voted to cancel newspaper subscriptions for the campus. The university is expected to match what the SGA puts forward.