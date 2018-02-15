Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson releases statement regarding Florida school shooting

Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson is addressing a shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 were killed.

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we keep the Broward County Florida Public Schools in our prayers following yesterday’s horrific school shooting. The loss of bright young lives and the adults who care for those students is impossible to comprehend. Please join me in standing with them in spirit today as they deal with unthinkable tragedy.

As our country comes to grips with another school shooting tragedy, it is only natural for kids and adults to want to talk about what happened. Should your student need to talk to a counselor today at school, those resources will be available. You can also find resources to support your conversation with students on our Student Support Guidance and Counseling web page.

Also know that our schools will remain vigilant about the safety of all students and staff. Every member of our school community deserves a safe and supportive school environment. Should there ever be a concern, please encourage your child that if they “see something, say something.”

Focus on the whole child is a theme from our recent community conversations that resonates with me this morning. We must – and we WILL – continue to focus on the social and emotional well-being of every child. We know their basic needs must be met in order to challenge them to achieve and succeed. Unity of purpose from school, city, state and national leaders on this issue is of the utmost importance, never more so than today.

Thank you for entrusting our community’s children to the Wichita Public Schools. We will continue to focus our every effort on the safe, nurturing and inspirational environments to which we welcome them every day.

Regards,

Alicia Thompson

Superintendent