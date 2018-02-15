Police arrest two suspects in three armed robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two people in connection with three armed robberies.

One happened last week at the C-Store in the 800 block of South Oliver. The others happened on Valentine’s Day at the Arby’s in the 4300 block of East Harry and at the Circle K in the 500 block of North Seneca.

Police said the suspects, identified on arrest records as 28-year-old Kenneth W. Cade and 20-year-old Savannah M. Cole, were arrested in the 4300 block of East Bailey on three counts of aggravated robbery. Cade also faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

