University repays Kansas $7.1M after auditing Medicaid work

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas has reimbursed the state for more than $7.1 million after auditors concluded last year that its social welfare school overbilled the state’s Medicaid program.

Chancellor Douglas Girod formally notified Gov. Jeff Colyer and other officials of the reimbursement this week in a letter released to The Associated Press by the university. It said the repayment occurred in January.

According to Girod’s letter and interviews with state officials, the university audited contracts with the Department for Aging and Disability Services.

The review came after the department and a now-closed research center in the social welfare school could not agree on an annual contract in 2016.

The center’s work included training for community mental health centers. Girod’s letter said the overpayments occurred between July 2010 and June 2016.