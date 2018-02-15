University of Kansas moves forward with dental school plan

By Published:
Dentist (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas is moving forward with a plan to establish a dental school despite a key legislative committee recently deciding not to approve funding to launch such a school.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Wednesday that the university will continue preliminary planning work on launching a dental school at the Medical Center campus in Kansas City, Kansas.

Former Gov. Sam Brownback proposed adding $3 million to the Kansas Board of Regents’ budget for the upcoming fiscal year to begin construction on the dental school. But the House Higher Education Budget Committee voted last week to strip that money from the draft budget, citing concerns about making the commitment while not in a financial place to do so.

There are currently no dental schools in Kansas.

