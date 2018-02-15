Trooper Ben holds active shooter training in Ellsworth

By Published:
KHP Trooper Ben holds an active shooter training session in Ellsworth Thursday.

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – County employees from across the state gathered in Ellsworth Thursday to find out how they can protect themselves in active shooter situations.

The class was led by trooper Ben Gardner from the Kansas Highway Patrol. He says active shooter training is important in this day and age even if it’s a hard topic to talk about.

“When it feels wrong in our chest about what we are doing or how do we deal with these things, then step forward and say well let’s do more in our work space,” said KHP trooper Ben Gardner.

The training is just one of the many programs KHP offers to Kansans.

