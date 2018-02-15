Trauma training continues in Wichita following Florida shooting

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – As the horrific details of the mass shooting in Florida continue to unfold, Wesley Medical Center is quietly continuing the work it’s been doing for a long time.

Wesley Medical offers trauma prevention training.

“It’s not about if it’s going to happen, it’s really going to be when. And we saw that… with the Hesston shooting,” says Hunter Nicholas with Wesley Medical Center. “We need to be training our community, our lay public on how to like respond when something like this happens. We need them to be prepared.”

As the Trauma/Injury prevention coordinator at Wesley, Nicholas goes out to schools to teach Stop The Bleed. It’s a basic crash-course in stopping bleeding after traumatic events like a car accident or mass shooting.

“Kind of a two-part training. The first part is active shooter drill where we teach people the run, hide, fight method and what to do if something like that was to happen,” says Nicholas. “And then we also teach basic bleeding control techniques for the lay public.”

Nicole Reed took the training at her school back in September at Spaght Magnet Elementary.

“This was the first time for (my) training with the stop the bleed campaign,” explains Reed, the school psychologist at Spaght. “I thought it was extremely useful information. I’d never realized that we could be that helpful in any kind of traumatic, bleeding situation.”

Reed says she learned to use a tourniquet, and how to pack deep wounds to keep a person from bleeding to death.

“What I used the think? It seems like it’s just an emergency 911 call and then we just wait,” said Reed of a traumatic injury. “It was amazing to see and to learn that doing those type of things, just applying pressure and not stopping, not letting up to check the wound… that those are life-changing and life-saving.”

Reed says she believes she is now ready to jump into a traumatic situation and stop someone from bleeding. And that’s exactly what Wesley Medical Center is hoping to do with the training.

“First thing you need to do is worry about your own, personal safety because you have to make sure that you can be there for the next moment,”says Thomas Donnay, Wesley Medical Center’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “That may be a simple matter of running, running from the situation.”

Donnay says the basics of run, then hide, then fight save lives. But, he explains, after or even during an incident there are other ways to save lives.

“The Stop the Bleed initiative is important, and it’s easy to learn,” explains Donnay. “Reinforce that positive attitude of self-protection, that’s one of the best things you can do. Teach those kids to be aware of their environment, teach those kids to be aware of what to do next.”

And Wesley trauma experts say they have taught more than 14-hundred people in the Stop The Bleed training initiative. They plan to continue teaching kids with more of the classes in March and April.

