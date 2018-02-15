School shooting in Florida prompts discussion in Wichita: ‘See something, say something’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school shooting in Florida was at the heart of the discussion at the annual Youth Court and Law Conference at Wichita State University Thursday.

About 250 students and faculty from seven Wichita high schools, as well as, Goddard, Maize and Derby turned out for the conference. They discussed a wide range of topics, but most notably, school threats and school safety.

Some students voiced their thoughts and even some concerns after hearing about the shooting in Florida yesterday.

“A lot of us were discussing the what ifs, what if this happened here,” said Hugh McPherson, a senior at Wichita East High School.

Others, like Maize High School sophomore Alanah Birkholt, stressed the importance of talking about the topic.

“This is real and you need to know how to understand how to deal with this,” said Birkholt.

An hour-long discussion at the conference tackled the issue of school threats and how students, faculty and staff should be prepared for that kind of worse case scenario.

Terri Moses, the Executive Director of Safety Services for USD 259, led the presentation and participated in a question and answer session with the students.

“It is that situational awareness, making them aware of the basic procedures, making staff aware of the basic procedures, reinforcing over and over again, that it is situational,” said Moses.

Moses says USD 259 uses the policy of “Run, Hide, Fight.”

It is a drill created by the United States Department of Homeland Security to protect against violent intruders.

“The number one response that you saw when I asked them what to do was report it, and that is the number one response, and again, we want to send that message, over and over again,” said Moses.

Crystal Abasolo, a Youth Court Instructor at Wichita East High School spoke about what she took away from the conference today.

“I don’t think anything can fully prepare for that, but we can kind of get the foundation and the basic for what to do,” said Abasolo.

One of Abasolo’s students, Adam Walsh, shared what he learned from the discussion.

“We need to have, like, a whole paradigm shift, like, how we perceive the jokes, like we need to take everything seriously more often,” said Walsh.

Here in Wichita, Moses says we have had five school threats this week alone. She says four of those were handled pretty quickly.

Moses says anytime there is a school threat, metal detectors are used throughout the day as a safety precaution.

Area law enforcement agencies also partner with the schools, Moses says, when dealing with any type of threat, whether it is on-campus or over social media.

