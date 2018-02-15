Powerball winner who demands anonymity to get money

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack. A woman who bought the winning ticket there, and identified as in court documents as Jane Doe, won the $559.7 million jackpot and has filed a complaint in Nashua asking that a judge allow her to stay anonymous. The commission wants the complaint dismissed. The case will be heard Tuesday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, FIle)

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court.

In a court filing on Thursday, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up. The winning ticket will be placed in a secure location until a court decides whether it’s subject to the state’s Right to Know Law.

Lawyers for the woman, identified as Jane Doe, say she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot, without realizing it would result in her name and address being made public. Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner’s name, town and prize amount are public information.

