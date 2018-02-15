Police: Shooting in west Wichita being investigated as self-defense

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting in west Wichita as self-defense. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Parkdale.

Wichita police officer Paul Cruz said and 82-year-old father and his 56-year-old son were allegedly involved in a fight. The father called his 77-year-old neighbor during the disturbance, and the neighbor also got involved.

The 56-year-old man began to attack the 77-year-old neighbor. During the physical altercation, a handgun was drawn, and one shot was fired. The 56-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was transported to the hospital.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

