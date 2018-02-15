Police looking for suspects that may be connected in two robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating two separate robberies. They happened just after 8:30 p.m. and before 9 p.m. at two locations. Police believe the two are connected.

The first happened at the Arby’s in the 4300 block of East Harry. Officers contacted a 20-year-old employee who stated a man and woman ordered food. The man brandished a handgun and took money from the register. Both suspects fled on food.

The second robbery occurred at the Circle K in the 500 block of North Seneca. A 49-year-old employee told police a woman and man entered the store. The woman had a gun and demanded money. The man took the cash drawer and money. During the robbery, a 47-year-old customer was battered. The two left the store on foot.

If anyone has any information about the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.