Mikaela Shiffrin not in medal position after first Olympic slalom run

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Mikaela Shiffrin slalom

Standings after the first run

1. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)
2. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) +.20 seconds
3. Anna Swenn Larsson (Sweden) +.40
4. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) +.48
5. Nina Haver-Loeseth (Norway) +.86

Mikaela Shiffrin sits in fourth place, .48 seconds behind leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, after the first of two slalom runs at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. 

Shiffrin admitted that she vomited before her run.

“It almost felt like a virus-kind-of-puking, less about nerves,” Shiffrin said on NBC. “.48 [seconds] is not super far off, so I’ll do my best for the second run. It’s nice to have that first run out of the way. Nothing was tricky. Just have to move quickly like always.” 

 Shiffrin is looking to become the first Alpine skier, male or female, to successfully defend an Olympic slalom title.

Slalom features two runs. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Shiffrin said she will nap before the second run, which is scheduled for 11:15 p.m. ET. Watch live here:

 

