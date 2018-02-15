Main Street Kansas: 89-year-old waitress puts ‘mom’ in Mom’s Cafe

WHITEWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas waitress is proving age is only a number.

“They say that God never gives you more than you can bear and that’s why I keep working,” said Delores Walker.

Delores Walker, 89, is one of Whitewater’s most recognizable residents. Not only is she known around the small town, but she is adored by many.

Walker has been one of the main waitresses at the town’s Mom’s Cafe for nearly 20 years.

“You know, all restaurant business is a hit and miss. You never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

However, Walker’s customers know they can count on the mom and grandma to be at work on time and more than willing to dish out some delicious food.

“We are supposed to open at six, but I get here about 5:30 a.m.,” Walker said. “Like Tuesday mornings, some of the church guys . . . they come in for Bible study every Tuesday morning, they are waiting when I get here.”

Walker is more than the cafe’s waitress. She buses tables, she mans the cash register and she takes to-go-orders. KSN asked Walker what her secret is to keeping up with her demanding job at her age.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time so I’m used to it and besides my kids tell me it keeps my blood circulating which is probably true!” she laughed.

Walker added she does need her rest.

“I go to bed early. I go to bed between 6:30 and 7 p.m. because I get up at 4 a.m.

Then, when she wakes up for the day Walker is ready to go. She is always on time, sporting a smile and a good attitude. When KSN asked her about retirement, the 89-year-old laughed.

“What would you do just sit at home? I mean, I like doing what I’m doing. I want to do it, so I’m doing it,” Walker said. “I don’t want to quit until I have to.”

