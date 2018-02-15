Juvenile corrections head reassigned over battery allegation

TOPEKA CAPITOL BUREAU (KSNW) – The Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex Superintendent has resigned after allegations surfaced that he shoved an employee.

Kyle Rhor, who had been in the position since 2012, resigned hours before a press conference at the Kansas statehouse called for his immediate termination. Since Rhor’s resignation, he has been reassigned to a different building within the corrections department.

“That was an attack, and being that he is reassigned, we just moved the attacker,” State Rep. John Alcala (D) of Topeka said.

Rohr allegedly shoved an employee twice after a dispute in December and he was issued a battery citation by the Topeka Police Department on February 9.

“I received a call from the employee at my home and I met with her to discuss the concern,” Alcala said.

Alcala says the victim reached out to him after an internal investigation yielded no action. He says the victim continued to work in close proximity with Rohr.

Then, Alcala and other lawmakers encouraged the victim to take her concerns to authorities.

“We found that the secretary’s handling of the situation was woefully inappropriate and inadequate,” State Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley (D) said.

Lawmakers also take issue with the Corrections Department’s employment policy. The policy requires employees to keep quiet about internal investigations involving violence, which many say violates the Kansas Whisteblower Act.

“Is this true transparency that the governor talks about?” Alcala said.

The Department of Corrections declined to comment on personnel matters. The governor’s office notes that the internal investigation happened before Governor Colyer took office and said in a written statement that they are “committed to ensuring that state employees have a safe and professional work environment.”

