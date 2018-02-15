Hundreds at vigil mourn school shooting victims

By Published:
People attend a candlelight memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Yesterday police arrested 19 year old former student Nikolas Cruz in the killing of the high school students. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – Hundreds of people are attending a vigil for the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida.

The vigil Thursday night began with a moment of silence for those slain at the school in Parkland. Audible sobs rose from the crowd as the names of victims were read.

Dressed in the school’s colors, some held flowers while others wielded signs asking for action to fight school violence, including gun control. Members of the crowd spontaneously started shouting “no more guns, no more guns” at one point.

