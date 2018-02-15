Governor Colyer orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Florida victims

By Published: Updated:
American flag (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down beginning immediately and continuing through Monday, February 19 to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

“On behalf of Kansans everywhere, our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters impacted by the tragic act of violence in Florida yesterday,” said the Governor. “When confronted with such evil, we must come together, turn our eyes towards what is good by serving our communities, our neighbors, and proving that love will always triumph over hate.”

The White House on Thursday issued a proclamation directing flags at all public buildings and military installations to be flown at half-staff to show America’s support the victims.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s