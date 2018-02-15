Governor Colyer orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Florida victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down beginning immediately and continuing through Monday, February 19 to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

“On behalf of Kansans everywhere, our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters impacted by the tragic act of violence in Florida yesterday,” said the Governor. “When confronted with such evil, we must come together, turn our eyes towards what is good by serving our communities, our neighbors, and proving that love will always triumph over hate.”

The White House on Thursday issued a proclamation directing flags at all public buildings and military installations to be flown at half-staff to show America’s support the victims.

