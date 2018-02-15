Fire crews battling house fire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are battling a house fire in north Wichita.
The fire is in the 4900 block of N. Kimberly Lane. That’s just south of Park City.
Fire crews were initially reporting heavy fire was visible and they requested additional crews. The preliminary search did not find any victims. According to authorities on the scene, the bulk of the fire has been extinguished.
Authorities say a power line is down near the residence.
KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. More details will be provided as they become available.
