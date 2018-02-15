Ex-teacher accused of making bomb, using students for help

Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) – A former New York City high school teacher accused of paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb has appeared in court and has been held without bail.

Christian Toro was charged in a federal complaint Thursday with offenses including unlawfully making an explosive. His brother, Tyler Toro, also has been arrested in the case. There has been no immediate response to requests for comment from their attorneys.

The complaint says the case grew out of a bomb threat called into a school by students in December. It says Christian Toro then resigned, Tyler Toro returned the ex-teacher’s school laptop and a technician found a document about explosives on it.

