Drought, winds kill blooms at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – These days, most of the color you see at Botanica, the Wichita Gardens comes from the rainbow fixture in the Downing Children’s Garden.

Low moisture and high winds have posed challenges for the blooms at Botanica.

Landscape supervisor Pat McKernan said they typically keep their irrigation system up until almost Christmastime but they may have to break it back out in the next two weeks.

“This has been a tough winter because of the ups and downs. Kansas is a hard place to garden anyways because our winters are not only cold at times, but they’re really dry and our winds basically suck the moisture out of plants,” McKernan said.

Right now the Lenten rose and snow drop flowers have bloomed and currently 60,000 tulips are in the ground on the edge of coming through.

“That’s a bad thing because once that tip gets up there, it becomes susceptible to squirrels, crows, and raccoons chewing on them,” McKernan said.

Years ago, crows would migrate in at night and pull tulip bulbs out of the ground and leave them there. McKernan said it wasn’t even for food, just entertainment.

But in the drought, there is promise. A February Gold flower has bloomed in one of the planter boxes in the Botanica parking lot, as they’ve bloomed nine out of the last ten winters right in the end of February.

If you’re interested in visiting Botanica when it’s a little less brown, April is your best bet.

“It’s going to be beautiful one way or another,” McKernan said.