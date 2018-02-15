56-year-old man in serious condition after shooting in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are responding to a shooting in west Wichita.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. It happened in the 600 block of N. Parkdale.

WPD officer Paul Cruz said the victim of the shooting was a 56-year-old man. According to Cruz, the victim was involved in a disturbance with his 81-year-old father prior to the shooting. The 81-year-old man called his 73-year-old neighbor during the disturbance and the neighbor also got involved. At some point during the altercation, a handgun was drawn.

The 56-year-old man was shot and he is in serious, but stable condition.

More details surrounding the shooting are expected to be released at a later time.

