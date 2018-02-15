56-year-old man in serious condition after shooting in west Wichita

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are responding to a shooting in west Wichita.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. It happened in the 600 block of N. Parkdale.

WPD officer Paul Cruz said the victim of the shooting was a 56-year-old man. According to Cruz, the victim was involved in a disturbance with his 81-year-old father prior to the shooting. The 81-year-old man called his 73-year-old neighbor during the disturbance and the neighbor also got involved. At some point during the altercation, a handgun was drawn.

The 56-year-old man was shot and he is in serious, but stable condition.

More details surrounding the shooting are expected to be released at a later time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s