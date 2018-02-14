Wichita schools host session on ‘New and Emerging Drug Trends’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools is scheduled to host an informational session for the public to learn about new and emerging drug trends.

The school is bringing in Officer Jermaine Galloway from Idaho. He is a nationally recognized police officer with 20 years of experience in law enforcement. Galloway has spent years researching drug and alcohol trends, and provides training to teachers, parents and other officers.

School officials said they hope he can shed a light to what drug trends they’re starting to see with young people.

“For example, marijuana. We think of a smoked cigarette,” said Terri Moses, USD 259 Safety Services director. “We also have edible marijuana. We have marijuana oils.”

Officer Galloway will also share what type of drug paraphernalia is out there, and popular clothing brands that market drugs and alcohol. He also plans to talk about non-traditional ways alcohol is consumed, as well as educate parents about social media sites.

“His kind of mantra is ‘you can’t stop what you don’t know,'” said Moses. “His goal is to increase knowledge and he’s happy to share the knowledge that he has.”

According to Moses, drugs are making its way into schools.

“We don’t worry as much about it as we should but there are incidents of drug use,” she said.

In January, five juveniles and two adults were arrested for drug activity at Newton High School.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar asked Wichita police how many drug-related cases they’re seeing at USD 259 middle and high schools.

2015: 152 cases

2016: 153 cases

2017: 129 cases

2018: 28 cases (as of February 13)

The amount of cases is going down, but it’s an issue officials want to continue to address.

According to Moses, parents play a huge role in preventing their child from using drugs. She encouraged parents to have an open-line of communication with their child.

“You never know when somebody is going to approach your child with an edible brownie and not know what’s in it,” said Moses. “Does your child have the ability to say no?”

Tonight’s discussion is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, located at 903 S. Edgemoor.

The event is free and open to the public.