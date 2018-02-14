Wichita man pleads guilty to charges of illegal gambling operations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jack Oxler made his first appearance in court in federal court Wednesday.

Oxler has been charged with one count of operating an illegal poker gambling business and one count of operating an illegal sports betting business.

Wednesday, Oxler pleaded guilty to both counts.The plea agreement involves a sentence of probation and forfeiture of $40,000. Oxler remains free on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

His sentencing date has been set for May 2 at 2:00 p.m.

