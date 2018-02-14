What it means to be ‘Carter Tough’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday night was a special one at Derby High School, as family and friends of Carter Roberts came together to remember just how big of an impact the seven-year old had.

Carter passed away this past Sunday after a nine-month battle with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), aggressive brain tumors that don’t have a cure. Nearly everyone in attendance on Tuesday wore shirts that said ‘CarterTough’. Even the opposing basketball team Salina South pitched in, providing shirts for purchase to those that didn’t already have one. All the money raised went to the Roberts family.

Carter was a huge Derby basketball fan, who wanted to follow in his father Brice’s footsteps. Brice starred at Derby before going on to play at Newman. But there was so much more to Carter than just his love for basketball.

Mom Katie said “he would help anybody. He had the kindest heart. He was just a good boy.”

If you’d like to help contribute to the family’s medical expenses, click on this link.