Thursday at 10: Kansas Olympian

As 33-year-old Katie Uhlaender competes in the skeleton this week, she knows this Olympics could be her last.

“Finding sponsors who are willing to support someone getting older is hard for some reason,” said Uhlaender, in a web interview with KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann.

That’s why the athlete, who calls northwest Kansas home, hopes to make cattle ranching her full-time job after competition.

Her late father bought a ranch outside McDonald, Kansas, several years ago, and Katie now shares his love of agriculture.

Coming up Thursday, the four-time Olympian explains why she wants to move from the fast-paced sport of skeleton into a quiet, rural life in Kansas.

