The Latest: Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a deadly crash involving golfer Bill Haas and actor Luke Wilson (all times local):

6 p.m.

A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.

Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

He says Wilson, whose car was only clipped in the three-car collision, “was the hero” and “led the charge” in helping the victims.

He says smoke was everywhere and Wilson feared the woman’s car was about to catch fire. She was screaming but couldn’t get out because her leg was trapped.

Wilson figured out they could remove the woman through the back of her car and he and Heirigs removed her.

The woman is hospitalized with serious injuries.

___

6 a.m.

Officials say professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a BMW.

Officer James Stoughton says the Ferrari collided with the BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Stoughton says the male driver of the Ferrari died at the scene. The other driver, a 50-year-old woman, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs says the golfer was treated at a hospital and released. Hobbs says the six-time PGA Tour winner is shaken up and has withdrawn from this week’s Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

Stoughton says a third vehicle driven by actor Luke Wilson was clipped by the Ferrari. Wilson was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.