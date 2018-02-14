Singing press officer brings cheer to Olympic media

[WATCH VIDEO: Click or Tap to hear the singing mic check]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KXAN) — Normally, microphone checks at news conferences are uneventful. In PyeongChang, a press officer from Indiana heads with his medal-worthy performances.

Before Olympic skiers took to the podium, Adam Kiefer stole the spotlight by belting out his own rendition of “Silent Night,” complete with lyric adaptations for mic checks.

“I mean, honestly it’s just whatever kind of pops into my head at the time,” Kiefer explained after the news conference.

Kiefer was a volunteer in Rio, before landing a press officer gig in PyeongChang. The environment can be stressful for athletes and the media working around the clock.

“They say in the movie Elf the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear so I think that applies to everyday life as well, ya know,” Kiefer beamed.

Adam is still working on the Olympic theme song.