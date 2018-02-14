Shamet on Naismith Trophy Late Season Team

ATLANTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State’s Landry Shamet is one of 30 men’s basketball players who have been named to the Naismith Trophy Late Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Players listed are considered frontrunners for the 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy, which will be awarded April 1 in San Antonio during the NCAA Men’s Final Four. From this list, 10 semifinalists will be revealed on Feb. 28.

Shamet – a 6-foot 4 sophomore point guard from Kansas City, Mo. – is averaging a team-high 14.8 points for WSU (19-5, 9-3 American), which enters the week ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll. He leads the American Athletic Conference in assists (5.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6) and is in the top-3 in both three-point field goals (62) and three-point percentage (.456).

Shamet is the first Shocker to make the final 30 since Ron Baker in 2015. In 2014, Fred VanVleet was a semifinalist, and Gregg Marshall was named Naismith National Coach of the Year.

The Naismith Award is named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, creator of the game of basketball. It has been awarded annually since 1969 to the men’s player of the year and expanded to include the women’s national player of the year in 1983 and national coaches of the year in 1987.