Semi plows into electric pole near Waco and Back Bay

An electric pole lies in the street after being plowed into a semi. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some residents in Wichita may have noticed the lights flicker Wednesday night.

A semi-truck struck an electric pole at Waco and Back Bay, knocking it over.

According to authorities, the driver of the semi left the scene. No one was injured because of the incident, however some residents did lose power or experience a flicker in their electricity.

A witness at the scene saw the driver in the semi take off.

“The pole was down in the middle of the street and the semi was down the way,” said Rainy Reyes, a Wichita resident who witnessed the crash. “He took out the entire pole and then just took off.”

