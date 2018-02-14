Salina native, Tracey Mann sworn in as new lieutenant governor

By Published:
Tracey Mann is sworn-in as Lt. Governor of Kansas as Governor Jeff Colyer looks on. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas officially has a new lieutenant governor.

Salina native Tracey Mann stepped into the position Wednesday afternoon. He was joined by his wife and four kids.

Mann worked in real estate and has an agriculture economics degree from Kansas State.

Today, Mann stressed his focus is on job creation for his children and future generations in Kansas.

“We export too many of our children who often leave our state for a job,” said Lt. Governor Tracey Mann. “As lieutenant governor I will tirelessly work to make Kansas a place that Quiny, and Austin and Whitney and Elise will want to continue their lives into the future.”

Mann will also be Colyer’s running mate in this year’s governor’s race.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s