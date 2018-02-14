Salina native, Tracey Mann sworn in as new lieutenant governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas officially has a new lieutenant governor.

Salina native Tracey Mann stepped into the position Wednesday afternoon. He was joined by his wife and four kids.

Mann worked in real estate and has an agriculture economics degree from Kansas State.

Today, Mann stressed his focus is on job creation for his children and future generations in Kansas.

“We export too many of our children who often leave our state for a job,” said Lt. Governor Tracey Mann. “As lieutenant governor I will tirelessly work to make Kansas a place that Quiny, and Austin and Whitney and Elise will want to continue their lives into the future.”

Mann will also be Colyer’s running mate in this year’s governor’s race.

