Mother and son share books, roses with others for Valentine’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A young man decided to share his love of reading with people who might not get a gift on Valentine’s Day.

Shaunna Millar and her son decided to collect books, along with Valentine cards made by school children. Shaunna says everyone can enjoy a book.

“Reading offers this opportunity for people to escape, to cope, to share stories and we really wanted people to have that opportunity to feel special,” said Millar.

Each diner was also given a rose for Valentine’s Day.

