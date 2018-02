Kansas immigrant returning to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas father fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh is being returned from Honolulu to the Kansas City area.

His attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, posted on Facebook that 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal will return Wednesday afternoon. Family spokesman Alan Anderson says the hope is that he will be allowed to stay with his family under an “order of supervision” while the family fights the matter in the courts. That process could take months.

U.S. immigration officials put Jamal on a plane bound for his native county Monday before an immigration panel granted a temporary stay in the case. Sharma-Crawford said he was taken off the flight when it stopped to refuel in Honolulu.

Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins has introduced legislation that would make Jamal and his wife lawful permanent residents.

