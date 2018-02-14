‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Victim of domestic violence recalls abusive night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ann Hotchskin describes a night where she truly thought she might die.

All the signs were there leading up to what happened, but she says she was part of a vicious cycle that thousands of others get caught in every day.

“From what we know right now five orbital fractures. My nose is broke. My nasal passage is collapsed,” said Hotchskin. “I think a fractire in my jaw and my teeth are loose.”

One look and you can tell Hotchskin is in pain. She was injured Saturday.

“He punched me repeatedly in the face,” said Hotchskin. “He was highly highly agitated and he bashed my head against the car window.”

Ann says her former boyfriend knocked on her door late that night.

“He had knocked on my back door and I was asleep and I let him in and he choked me in my bedroom until I blacked out,” explained Ann. “And he kind of led me by my throat through the hallway.”

Ann says she reluctantly got into the car and drove him around before she was beaten again. She escaped the car and was noticed by a good Samaritan as she lay on the side of the road.

Surrounded by those she loves, she says she hurts the most on the inside.

“There were a few times that, quite a few times that things would happen that I probably should have severed ties right then, but I didn’t,” said Ann.

She describes it as a cycle of guilt and victim shaming.

“Society as a whole just tells us ‘hush keep it quiet,'” said Hotchskin.

She hopes by sharing her story, other women will find the strength and confidence to leave their abusers before the worst happens to them.

“I am lucky to be alive.”

Ann’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

