Former sheriff’s deputy charged with official misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy was charged Tuesday with official misconduct.

Back on Dec. 17, 2017, a citizen made an allegation of misconduct by a deputy. The sheriff’s office requested that the Wichita Police Department investigate. Police presented their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

On Tuesday, the DA charged former Deputy Justin Price with one count of official misconduct. Sheriff Jeff Easter said Price did not turn in evidence from a narcotics case.

“In this case, it wasn’t done. The investigation was initiated after the complaint came in,” said Sheriff Easter. “DA Bennett has made it very clear to law enforcement that by not turning in evidence is a crime. The sheriff’s office also has policies that each deputy receives training on how to properly turn in evidence that coincides with state statute.”

Price was employed by the department for four and half years. He was assigned to the patrol division.

The sheriff said no more comments will be made about the case.

SPECIFIC CHARGE: KSA 21-60002 (a) (5): “except as authorized by law, knowingly destroying, tampering with or concealing evidence of a crime”.

