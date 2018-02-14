Finch family still pushing for officer’s name to be released

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The family of Andrew Finch, the victim shot and killed by police following a swatting call are still asking for the officer’s name to be released.

Wednesday, the mother of the victim, Lisa Finch, and the family’s attorney Andrew Stroth held a press conference outside of the home where Andrew was killed.

Finch gave an update about her trip to Topeka this week in support of a new bill that would hold swatters more accountable and could mean 10 to 40 years in prison for the prank caller.

Finch also advocated for the bill to be named after her son.

But she and her attorney made very clear that this case is still about holding the City of Wichita and the police department accountable and releasing the name of the officer who shot her son.

“I want it to be made public. I don’t know why he gets to hide. I mean what has my family been through?” said Lisa Finch.

“If you look at the facts of this case, if there is a case that warrants some type of criminal charge. It is this case,” added Stroth.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay tells KSN it is longstanding tradition for officers’ names not to be released.

He said it also affects the city’s contract with the police union but certain exceptions could be made if an officer is charged with a crime.

The police union has not returned our calls for comment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.