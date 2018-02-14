Double fatal crash closes U.S. 54 in Ford County

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said U.S. 54 is closed between Minneola and Bucklin due to a double fatal crash.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Bucklin via U.S. 400. Eastbound traffic is being detoured at Minneola via U.S. 283.

The patrol urges you to use an alternative route.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online.

U54@ Ford County road 125 closed due to a bad crash. Please stay out of area and buckle up. — Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) February 14, 2018

