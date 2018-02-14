Colyer taps Tracey Mann to be Kansas lieutenant governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has picked Tracey Mann to serve as the state’s next lieutenant governor.

The new Republican governor announced his appointment of the 41-year-old Mann during a Kansas Livestock Association dinner in Topeka. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Statehouse.

Mann is a commercial real estate broker and farmer from Salina. He said in a statement he’s “extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

Colyer was the state’s longest-serving lieutenant governor but became governor Jan. 31 when former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback stepped down to take an ambassador’s post.

Mann will be on the gubernatorial ticket when Colyer seeks a full, four-year term this year.

