Anti-Valentine’s Day? You’re not alone

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s plenty of posts on your social media today about hating Valentine’s Day.

Some, like Denae Villines of Whitewater who sported this ‘nope’ necklace, like to poke fun at “singles awareness day.”

But for others, hating Valentine’s Day comes from a much deeper place. Shawna Allen, senior director of outpatient services at the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas said Valentine’s Day can bring about the same negative feelings Christmas does to some, like loneliness and strife.

“A lot of times people are feeling that because it’s internally making them feel some sort of way about experiences they’ve had. So you know the best thing is to have a really solid support system full of people that are going to make you feel good and not dwell in those memories or depressive feelings,” Allen said.

Being predisposed to depression is also a factor. While social media may create the illusion others are happy and thriving, social media can also be the place you find your support system, that Allen mentioned.

Redirecting conversations to be not about Valentine’s Day or past relationships or breakups is also a good idea if you struggle on the holiday. Allen also recommends focusing on the positives and surrounding yourself with your support system.

If you’re feeling in a dark place, the suicide prevention hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.