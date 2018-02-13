What are Kansans buying for Valentine’s Day?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans are expected to shell out billions for Valentine’s Day 2018.

According to the National Retail Federation, people in the United States will spend about $19.6 billion for the February 14 holiday. That’s about $143 per person.

KSN traveled around Wichita on Valentine’s Day Eve to find out what local residents are shopping for. The first place the news team stopped was at The Ferris Wheel, a locally owned candy store.

“There is literally something for everybody in here,” said owner of The Ferris Wheel Ed Farha. “It means lots of people coming in for lots of great chocolate gifts and then we also have nuts and trail mixes.”

“I’m buying these five candies and some nuts as well,” said customer Luci Lindwall.

Farha, who has been with The Ferris Wheel for nearly 15 years, said the shop’s number one seller for Valentine’s Day is its sea salt caramels. Farha added the customers have the choice to mix and match products.

“The customers really pick it out themselves,” he said. “Whatever you want us to do, we will do. That’s part of the fun of coming in. You can try whatever you wish.”

It was a packed house across town at Tillie’s Flower Shop.

“It’s a good chaos,” said Owner Jennifer Barnard.

Barnard said she and her staff plan for Valentine’s Day about a year in advance.

“About February 15 is when we start planning for the following year,” she said.

Barnard said the usual red roses are a hit this year as well as pastel-colored arrangements. She said the shop is on track to for a successful holiday.

“We are preparing to send out about 1,000 deliveries tomorrow. We had about 400 to 500 today,” Barnard said. “Lots of love going out!”

Tillies Flower Shop said it averages about 50 to 100 delivers a day.

KSN asked the two store owners if they experience a lot of last-minute Valentine’s Day shoppers.

“If this gives you an idea, 50 percent of our orders came in today for delivery for tomorrow,” Barnard laughed.

“Valentines is typically, mostly, it seems like last minute,” Farha said.