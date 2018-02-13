Walgreens in west Wichita robbed early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of North Maize Road early Tuesday.

When police arrived, a 59-year-old Walgreens employee reported that an armed suspect walked to the pharmacy and ordered the clerk to provide numerous medications.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, white shoes, and a gray hat with a round white logo on the front with black lettering.

If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or case detectives at 316-268-4407.

