Tuesday High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby and Wichita South were among the winners tonight on the hardwood. The Panthers got the sweep at home against Salina South, while Wichita South did the same at home against Wichita East. The win by the Titans’ ladies clinched their sixth straight City League title.

Here are some other scores from around the Sunflower State:

Abilene 66, Hays 62

Andale 71, Clearwater 36

Andover Central 59, Andover 37

Arkansas City 55, Valley Center 50

Attica 63, Pretty Prairie 42

Augusta 45, Buhler 42

Baldwin 77, Louisburg 44

Baxter Springs 58, Riverton 50

Bennington 59, Berean Academy 42

Blue Valley 65, Bishop Miege 62

Bonner Springs 73, KC Bishop Ward 40

BV North 67, St. James Academy 59

BV West 59, BV Southwest 39

Caldwell 56, Udall 40

Caney Valley 79, Dewey, Okla. 68

Central Plains 66, Ness City 43

Cheney 67, Conway Springs 28

Cherryvale 73, Fredonia 35

Circle 60, El Dorado 52

Coffeyville 57, Chanute 49

Crest 43, Southeast 40

Derby 85, Salina South 35

DeSoto 64, Eudora 53

Dighton 72, Greeley County 55

Doniphan West 58, Axtell 44

Ellsworth 63, Southeast Saline 55

Emporia 47, Washburn Rural 45

Frankfort 60, BV Randolph 41

Frontenac 72, Columbus 40

Garden City 68, Dodge City 53

Girard 58, Galena 49

Goddard-Eisenhower 96, Maize South 80

Goodland 65, Colby 47

Halstead 56, Hillsboro 49, 2OT

Haven 49, Kingman 29

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Great Bend 43

Hesston 48, Hoisington 38

Hodgeman County 56, Ingalls 42

Holcomb 68, Scott City 40

Holton 57, Atchison County 41

Hoxie 66, Norton 33

Humboldt 61, Bluestem 57

Hutchinson Central Christian 85, Burrton 60

Hutchinson Trinity 48, Ell-Saline 31

Iola 45, Osawatomie 41

Jackson Heights 53, Valley Falls 35

Jayhawk Linn 46, Pleasanton 31

Jefferson North 55, Pleasant Ridge 52

Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, Wichita Northwest 59

KC Piper 59, Basehor-Linwood 58

KC Sumner 66, KC Harmon 56

KC Turner 59, Tonganoxie 52

Larned 69, Lakin 38

Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 45

Lawrence Free State 92, Olathe West 58

Leavenworth 56, Olathe South 44

Lincoln 50, Thunder Ridge 40

Little River 68, Goessel 35

Logan 46, Hill City 45

Lyndon 60, Waverly 54

Macksville 53, Otis-Bison 43

Maranatha Academy 71, Heritage Christian 33

Marion 58, Inman 53

Marmaton Valley 59, Chetopa 30

Marysville 80, Centralia 50

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 64, McLouth 45

McPherson 82, Winfield 43

Minneapolis 66, Republic County 51

Natoma 54, Tescott 34

Nemaha Central 68, Hiawatha 40

Newton 65, Hutchinson 58

Northern Valley 74, Palco 22

Olathe East 59, Olathe North 52

Olathe Northwest 57, Gardner-Edgerton 38

Onaga 43, Troy 41

Osborne 75, Sylvan-Lucas 49

Oskaloosa 58, Horton 48

Oxford 45, Flinthills 39

Paola 49, Ottawa 45

Parsons 68, Independence 56

Phillipsburg 67, Concordia 55

Pike Valley 63, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, OT

Pittsburg 80, Fort Scott 47

Plainville 64, Ellinwood 21

Pratt 54, Nickerson 49

Pratt Skyline 48, Norwich 31

Riley County 58, Council Grove 53

Rock Creek 62, Chapman 58

Rock Hills 62, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 41

Rossville 61, Wabaunsee 29

Royal Valley 82, Riverside 44

Sabetha 48, Jefferson West 41

Salina Central 62, Wichita Campus 40

Salina Sacred Heart 73, Beloit 65

Santa Fe Trail 66, Burlington 62

Smoky Valley 63, Lyons 46

South Gray 104, Sublette 30

Southwestern Hts. 75, Meade 66

St. Francis 64, Cheylin 36

St. John 66, South Central 33

St. Mary’s Academy 70, St. John’s Military 34

Stockton 74, La Crosse 56

Topeka 58, Manhattan 47

Topeka Seaman 70, Highland Park 56

Topeka West 47, Junction City 37

Triplains-Brewster 34, Deerfield 32

Uniontown 57, Altoona-Midway 29

Valley Heights 50, Wetmore 39

Wamego 69, Clay Center 52

Washington County 51, Linn 48

Wellington 59, Rose Hill 52

Wellsville 61, Metro Academy 54

West Elk 52, Cedar Vale/Dexter 42

West Franklin 53, Marais des Cygnes Valley 48

Wheatland-Grinnell 50, Oberlin-Decatur 43

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita Southeast 52

Wichita Collegiate 80, Mulvane 48

Wichita North 79, Wichita West 63

Wichita Trinity 46, Belle Plaine 45

Wilson 57, Lakeside 54

Yates Center 65, Northeast-Arma 51

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andale 58, Clearwater 19

Andover 67, Andover Central 64

Arkansas City 51, Valley Center 46

Baldwin 63, Louisburg 28

Baxter Springs 45, Riverton 18

Beloit 58, Salina Sacred Heart 31

Berean Academy 42, Bennington 24

Bishop Miege 60, Blue Valley 37

Bluestem 68, Humboldt 51

Bonner Springs 60, KC Bishop Ward 15

Bucklin 55, Pawnee Heights 38

Buhler 36, Augusta 28

Burlington 53, Santa Fe Trail 34

Caldwell 50, Udall 30

Caney Valley 47, Dewey, Okla. 27

Canton-Galva 46, Centre 43

Central Plains 94, Ness City 14

Chanute 67, Coffeyville 42

Chaparral 46, Medicine Lodge 37

Chapman 47, Rock Creek 32

Chetopa 47, Marmaton Valley 27

Circle 54, El Dorado 22

Clay Center 55, Wamego 39

Colby 51, Goodland 22

Concordia 42, Phillipsburg 38

Conway Springs 45, Cheney 35

Derby 49, Salina South 21

Dighton 51, Greeley County 20

Dodge City 33, Garden City 29

Ellsworth 51, Southeast Saline 37

Eudora 38, DeSoto 31

Eureka 63, Erie 40

Fort Scott 46, Pittsburg 37

Frankfort 45, BV Randolph 28

Fredonia 47, Cherryvale 37

Frontenac 47, Columbus 41

Galena 46, Girard 45

Garden Plain 60, Douglass 19

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Rock Hills 41

Goessel 62, Little River 28

Golden Plains 42, Rawlins County 35

Halstead 49, Hillsboro 22

Hartford 54, Rural Vista 47

Hays 57, Abilene 37

Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Great Bend 51

Heritage Christian 35, Maranatha Academy 29

Hesston 44, Hoisington 9

Hill City 57, Logan 13

Hodgeman County 50, Ingalls 45

Holton 64, Atchison County 28

Horton 48, Oskaloosa 36

Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Burrton 30

Iola 42, Osawatomie 22

Jefferson North 45, Pleasant Ridge 44

Jefferson West 49, Sabetha 37

Junction City 62, Topeka West 40

Kapaun Mount Carmel 45, Wichita Northwest 39

KC Piper 56, Basehor-Linwood 25

KC Schlagle 58, Atchison 31

Kingman 50, Haven 32

Kinsley 45, Victoria 30

Lakeside 47, Wilson 39

Lakin 41, Larned 29

Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 45

Lawrence Free State 59, Olathe West 56

Liberal 61, Cimarron 27

Lyndon 53, Waverly 45

Lyons 54, Smoky Valley 39

Maize South 54, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Manhattan 61, Topeka 43

Marion 40, Inman 37

Marysville 74, Centralia 65

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 35, McLouth 28

McPherson 69, Winfield 26

Nemaha Central 74, Hiawatha 12

Newton 45, Hutchinson 24

Nickerson 42, Pratt 35

Northern Valley 45, Palco 15

Norton 42, Hoxie 40

Olathe East 65, Olathe North 21

Olathe Northwest 44, Gardner-Edgerton 38

Olathe South 51, Leavenworth 43

Olpe 86, Northern Heights 46

Onaga 35, Troy 32

Osborne 45, Sylvan-Lucas 32

Otis-Bison 54, Macksville 40

Paola 40, Ottawa 31

Parsons 47, Independence 44, 2OT

Pittsburg Colgan 61, McDonald County, Mo. 48

Plainville 53, Ellinwood 21

Pleasanton 50, Jayhawk Linn 47

Pretty Prairie 44, Attica 28

Remington 45, Moundridge 35

Rose Hill 58, Wellington 55

Royal Valley 76, Riverside 28

Salina Central 65, Wichita Campus 44

Scott City 63, Holcomb 45

Sedan 38, Burden Central 26

SM South 52, SM North 32

SM West 49, SM East 32

Solomon 48, Herington 38

South Barber 56, Fairfield 42

South Central 54, St. John 37

South Haven 47, Argonia 42

Southeast 51, Crest 36

Spearville 47, Minneola 43

St. Francis 68, Cheylin 46

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Pike Valley 39

St. Paul 53, Oswego 16

Sterling 46, Sedgwick 31

Stockton 61, La Crosse 46

Sublette 64, South Gray 46

Syracuse 40, Wallace County 39

Tescott 51, Natoma 36

Thunder Ridge 66, Lincoln 18

Tonganoxie 51, KC Turner 35

Topeka Hayden 61, Shawnee Heights 46

Topeka Seaman 57, Highland Park 43

Trego 60, Ellis 41

Triplains-Brewster 48, Deerfield 20

Ulysses 33, Hugoton 29

Uniontown 43, Altoona-Midway 21

Valley Falls 36, Jackson Heights 31

Wabaunsee 65, Rossville 46

Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 28

Wellsville 63, Metro Academy 34

West Elk 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 24

West Franklin 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 16

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Oberlin-Decatur 29

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Southeast 39

Wichita Collegiate 46, Mulvane 35

Wichita South 61, Wichita East 35

Wichita Trinity 79, Belle Plaine 31

Wichita West 55, Wichita North 47

Yates Center 54, Northeast-Arma 37