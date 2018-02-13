Tuesday High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby and Wichita South were among the winners tonight on the hardwood. The Panthers got the sweep at home against Salina South, while Wichita South did the same at home against Wichita East. The win by the Titans’ ladies clinched their sixth straight City League title.
Here are some other scores from around the Sunflower State:
Abilene 66, Hays 62
Andale 71, Clearwater 36
Andover Central 59, Andover 37
Arkansas City 55, Valley Center 50
Attica 63, Pretty Prairie 42
Augusta 45, Buhler 42
Baldwin 77, Louisburg 44
Baxter Springs 58, Riverton 50
Bennington 59, Berean Academy 42
Blue Valley 65, Bishop Miege 62
Bonner Springs 73, KC Bishop Ward 40
BV North 67, St. James Academy 59
BV West 59, BV Southwest 39
Caldwell 56, Udall 40
Caney Valley 79, Dewey, Okla. 68
Central Plains 66, Ness City 43
Cheney 67, Conway Springs 28
Cherryvale 73, Fredonia 35
Circle 60, El Dorado 52
Coffeyville 57, Chanute 49
Crest 43, Southeast 40
Derby 85, Salina South 35
DeSoto 64, Eudora 53
Dighton 72, Greeley County 55
Doniphan West 58, Axtell 44
Ellsworth 63, Southeast Saline 55
Emporia 47, Washburn Rural 45
Frankfort 60, BV Randolph 41
Frontenac 72, Columbus 40
Garden City 68, Dodge City 53
Girard 58, Galena 49
Goddard-Eisenhower 96, Maize South 80
Goodland 65, Colby 47
Halstead 56, Hillsboro 49, 2OT
Haven 49, Kingman 29
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Great Bend 43
Hesston 48, Hoisington 38
Hodgeman County 56, Ingalls 42
Holcomb 68, Scott City 40
Holton 57, Atchison County 41
Hoxie 66, Norton 33
Humboldt 61, Bluestem 57
Hutchinson Central Christian 85, Burrton 60
Hutchinson Trinity 48, Ell-Saline 31
Iola 45, Osawatomie 41
Jackson Heights 53, Valley Falls 35
Jayhawk Linn 46, Pleasanton 31
Jefferson North 55, Pleasant Ridge 52
Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, Wichita Northwest 59
KC Piper 59, Basehor-Linwood 58
KC Sumner 66, KC Harmon 56
KC Turner 59, Tonganoxie 52
Larned 69, Lakin 38
Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 45
Lawrence Free State 92, Olathe West 58
Leavenworth 56, Olathe South 44
Lincoln 50, Thunder Ridge 40
Little River 68, Goessel 35
Logan 46, Hill City 45
Lyndon 60, Waverly 54
Macksville 53, Otis-Bison 43
Maranatha Academy 71, Heritage Christian 33
Marion 58, Inman 53
Marmaton Valley 59, Chetopa 30
Marysville 80, Centralia 50
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 64, McLouth 45
McPherson 82, Winfield 43
Minneapolis 66, Republic County 51
Natoma 54, Tescott 34
Nemaha Central 68, Hiawatha 40
Newton 65, Hutchinson 58
Northern Valley 74, Palco 22
Olathe East 59, Olathe North 52
Olathe Northwest 57, Gardner-Edgerton 38
Onaga 43, Troy 41
Osborne 75, Sylvan-Lucas 49
Oskaloosa 58, Horton 48
Oxford 45, Flinthills 39
Paola 49, Ottawa 45
Parsons 68, Independence 56
Phillipsburg 67, Concordia 55
Pike Valley 63, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, OT
Pittsburg 80, Fort Scott 47
Plainville 64, Ellinwood 21
Pratt 54, Nickerson 49
Pratt Skyline 48, Norwich 31
Riley County 58, Council Grove 53
Rock Creek 62, Chapman 58
Rock Hills 62, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 41
Rossville 61, Wabaunsee 29
Royal Valley 82, Riverside 44
Sabetha 48, Jefferson West 41
Salina Central 62, Wichita Campus 40
Salina Sacred Heart 73, Beloit 65
Santa Fe Trail 66, Burlington 62
Smoky Valley 63, Lyons 46
South Gray 104, Sublette 30
Southwestern Hts. 75, Meade 66
St. Francis 64, Cheylin 36
St. John 66, South Central 33
St. Mary’s Academy 70, St. John’s Military 34
Stockton 74, La Crosse 56
Topeka 58, Manhattan 47
Topeka Seaman 70, Highland Park 56
Topeka West 47, Junction City 37
Triplains-Brewster 34, Deerfield 32
Uniontown 57, Altoona-Midway 29
Valley Heights 50, Wetmore 39
Wamego 69, Clay Center 52
Washington County 51, Linn 48
Wellington 59, Rose Hill 52
Wellsville 61, Metro Academy 54
West Elk 52, Cedar Vale/Dexter 42
West Franklin 53, Marais des Cygnes Valley 48
Wheatland-Grinnell 50, Oberlin-Decatur 43
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita Southeast 52
Wichita Collegiate 80, Mulvane 48
Wichita North 79, Wichita West 63
Wichita Trinity 46, Belle Plaine 45
Wilson 57, Lakeside 54
Yates Center 65, Northeast-Arma 51
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 58, Clearwater 19
Andover 67, Andover Central 64
Arkansas City 51, Valley Center 46
Baldwin 63, Louisburg 28
Baxter Springs 45, Riverton 18
Beloit 58, Salina Sacred Heart 31
Berean Academy 42, Bennington 24
Bishop Miege 60, Blue Valley 37
Bluestem 68, Humboldt 51
Bonner Springs 60, KC Bishop Ward 15
Bucklin 55, Pawnee Heights 38
Buhler 36, Augusta 28
Burlington 53, Santa Fe Trail 34
Caldwell 50, Udall 30
Caney Valley 47, Dewey, Okla. 27
Canton-Galva 46, Centre 43
Central Plains 94, Ness City 14
Chanute 67, Coffeyville 42
Chaparral 46, Medicine Lodge 37
Chapman 47, Rock Creek 32
Chetopa 47, Marmaton Valley 27
Circle 54, El Dorado 22
Clay Center 55, Wamego 39
Colby 51, Goodland 22
Concordia 42, Phillipsburg 38
Conway Springs 45, Cheney 35
Derby 49, Salina South 21
Dighton 51, Greeley County 20
Dodge City 33, Garden City 29
Ellsworth 51, Southeast Saline 37
Eudora 38, DeSoto 31
Eureka 63, Erie 40
Fort Scott 46, Pittsburg 37
Frankfort 45, BV Randolph 28
Fredonia 47, Cherryvale 37
Frontenac 47, Columbus 41
Galena 46, Girard 45
Garden Plain 60, Douglass 19
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Rock Hills 41
Goessel 62, Little River 28
Golden Plains 42, Rawlins County 35
Halstead 49, Hillsboro 22
Hartford 54, Rural Vista 47
Hays 57, Abilene 37
Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Great Bend 51
Heritage Christian 35, Maranatha Academy 29
Hesston 44, Hoisington 9
Hill City 57, Logan 13
Hodgeman County 50, Ingalls 45
Holton 64, Atchison County 28
Horton 48, Oskaloosa 36
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Burrton 30
Iola 42, Osawatomie 22
Jefferson North 45, Pleasant Ridge 44
Jefferson West 49, Sabetha 37
Junction City 62, Topeka West 40
Kapaun Mount Carmel 45, Wichita Northwest 39
KC Piper 56, Basehor-Linwood 25
KC Schlagle 58, Atchison 31
Kingman 50, Haven 32
Kinsley 45, Victoria 30
Lakeside 47, Wilson 39
Lakin 41, Larned 29
Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 45
Lawrence Free State 59, Olathe West 56
Liberal 61, Cimarron 27
Lyndon 53, Waverly 45
Lyons 54, Smoky Valley 39
Maize South 54, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Manhattan 61, Topeka 43
Marion 40, Inman 37
Marysville 74, Centralia 65
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 35, McLouth 28
McPherson 69, Winfield 26
Nemaha Central 74, Hiawatha 12
Newton 45, Hutchinson 24
Nickerson 42, Pratt 35
Northern Valley 45, Palco 15
Norton 42, Hoxie 40
Olathe East 65, Olathe North 21
Olathe Northwest 44, Gardner-Edgerton 38
Olathe South 51, Leavenworth 43
Olpe 86, Northern Heights 46
Onaga 35, Troy 32
Osborne 45, Sylvan-Lucas 32
Otis-Bison 54, Macksville 40
Paola 40, Ottawa 31
Parsons 47, Independence 44, 2OT
Pittsburg Colgan 61, McDonald County, Mo. 48
Plainville 53, Ellinwood 21
Pleasanton 50, Jayhawk Linn 47
Pretty Prairie 44, Attica 28
Remington 45, Moundridge 35
Rose Hill 58, Wellington 55
Royal Valley 76, Riverside 28
Salina Central 65, Wichita Campus 44
Scott City 63, Holcomb 45
Sedan 38, Burden Central 26
SM South 52, SM North 32
SM West 49, SM East 32
Solomon 48, Herington 38
South Barber 56, Fairfield 42
South Central 54, St. John 37
South Haven 47, Argonia 42
Southeast 51, Crest 36
Spearville 47, Minneola 43
St. Francis 68, Cheylin 46
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Pike Valley 39
St. Paul 53, Oswego 16
Sterling 46, Sedgwick 31
Stockton 61, La Crosse 46
Sublette 64, South Gray 46
Syracuse 40, Wallace County 39
Tescott 51, Natoma 36
Thunder Ridge 66, Lincoln 18
Tonganoxie 51, KC Turner 35
Topeka Hayden 61, Shawnee Heights 46
Topeka Seaman 57, Highland Park 43
Trego 60, Ellis 41
Triplains-Brewster 48, Deerfield 20
Ulysses 33, Hugoton 29
Uniontown 43, Altoona-Midway 21
Valley Falls 36, Jackson Heights 31
Wabaunsee 65, Rossville 46
Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 28
Wellsville 63, Metro Academy 34
West Elk 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 24
West Franklin 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 16
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Oberlin-Decatur 29
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Southeast 39
Wichita Collegiate 46, Mulvane 35
Wichita South 61, Wichita East 35
Wichita Trinity 79, Belle Plaine 31
Wichita West 55, Wichita North 47
Yates Center 54, Northeast-Arma 37