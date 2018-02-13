Texas man killed in Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Texas man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. It occurred at mile marker 119.5 in Lyon County.

Troopers say a 2010 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer was southbound on the turnpike when it left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Andrew Thomas Sawyer of Temple, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP did not disclose why the truck left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was not known whether Sawyer was wearing a seat belt.