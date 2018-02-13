Texas man killed in Kansas Turnpike crash

KSN-TV Published:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Texas man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. It occurred at mile marker 119.5 in Lyon County.

Troopers say a 2010 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer was southbound on the turnpike when it left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Andrew Thomas Sawyer of Temple, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP did not disclose why the truck left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was not known whether Sawyer was wearing a seat belt.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s